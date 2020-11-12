Turkestan region’s COVID-19 PCR testing capacity increases to 5,000 tests a day

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – There are 10 COVID-19 PCR testing laboratories with the total capacity of 5,000 daily tests in Turkestan region, which have so far conducted around 240 thousand tests, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional administration.

There are 600 infectious diseases and 340 quarantine beds for COVID-19 patients in Turkestan region, which can go up to over 6,000 beds in case of the possible epidemic outbreak. The region’s medical facilities are provided with a two to three-month stockpile of pharmaceuticals.

3,362 people have contracted COVID-19 in Turkestan region so far, of whom 3,362 have fully recovered.

The region has reported 2 symptoms-free COVID-19 cases over the past day. 44 people are under treatment in the infectious diseases hospitals, including one with COVID-19, and others with viral pneumonia.



