Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

Turkestan region’s COVID-19 PCR testing capacity increases to 5,000 tests a day

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 November 2020, 14:45
Turkestan region’s COVID-19 PCR testing capacity increases to 5,000 tests a day

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – There are 10 COVID-19 PCR testing laboratories with the total capacity of 5,000 daily tests in Turkestan region, which have so far conducted around 240 thousand tests, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional administration.

There are 600 infectious diseases and 340 quarantine beds for COVID-19 patients in Turkestan region, which can go up to over 6,000 beds in case of the possible epidemic outbreak. The region’s medical facilities are provided with a two to three-month stockpile of pharmaceuticals.

3,362 people have contracted COVID-19 in Turkestan region so far, of whom 3,362 have fully recovered.

The region has reported 2 symptoms-free COVID-19 cases over the past day. 44 people are under treatment in the infectious diseases hospitals, including one with COVID-19, and others with viral pneumonia.


Coronavirus   Turkestan region   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year