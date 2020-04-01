Go to the main site
    Turkestan region registers 4 new coronavirus cases

    1 April 2020, 10:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Turkestan region announced on Wednesday four new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the region to five, Kazinform reports.

    Deputy governor of Turkestan region Saken Kalkamanov shared via Facebook that four new cases were registered in the region.

    Of 4, 3 people likely contracted the new coronavirus from an infected woman who came from Nur-Sultan city. The fifth confirmed case is a man who traveled to the region from Almaty city.

    Kalkamanov promised to share more details during an online briefing later in the day.

    The online briefing on the current coronavirus situation in Turkestan region is scheduled for 12:00 pm. It will be organized by the regional healthcare department.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

