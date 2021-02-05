Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkestan region prolongs quarantine

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 February 2021, 18:28
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Turkestan region prolonged quarantine and restriction measures until stabilization of the epidemiological situation in accordance with the new decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of the region Nurbek Nyshanov reads.

The region extends ban on holding mass events (festive, sports, cultural events, forums, conferences, exhibitions, etc.). Distance learning will remain in the region.

People are allowed to visit parks, squares in groups of no more than 3 people. People aged 65 and older are recommended to stay home.

Food and non-food indoor markets should work from 09:00 a.m. until 07 p.m. from Monday through Friday, on weekends from 09:00 a.m. until 05 p.m. Shopping malls, shopping centres and chain stores will work from 09:00 a.m. until 09 p.m. from Monday through Friday, on weekends from 09:00 a.m. until 06 p.m. but for pharmacies, supermarkets.

