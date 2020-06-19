Turkestan region marks 2 years since foundation

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Two years have passed since the foundation of Turkestan region, Kazinform reports referring to the regional administration's press service.

The decree dated June 19, 2018, signed by then-President Nursultan Nazarbayev, to found Turkestan region has pushed forward the revival of Turkestan city, the regional center, as improvements are observed socially and economically. Incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's all-round support to revive Turkestan has further propelled its development.

New Turkestan has been formed in a short time, said region's governor Umirzak Shukeev, while congratulating its citizenry on the occasion.

The city is expected to see further boost as the Western China - Western Europe highway, a rail road pass through it, as well as an international airport is under construction.

Construction of 175 facilities with 102 being operational by the end of the year is planned. The University of Tourism and Hospitality built in Turkestan is believed to promote the city as a tourist and educational center. Last year, nine social facilities were unveiled, whereas the opening of 20 more facilities is slated for this year.

Since Turkestan received the regional center status, many have started to flock into the city, which boosted housing construction. 2019 saw 1,129 households receive apartments. 136 residential buildings with 6,300 apartments are being built.

Investments of 160 billion tenge were funneled into Turkestan city alone, with agriculture, construction, culture and sport being heavily invested.