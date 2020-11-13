Turkestan region launches mask manufacturing plant

SAIRAM. KAZINFORM – A mask manufacturing plant able to produce 2 million masks a month has been launched in Sairam district, Turkestan region, Kazinform cites the regional communications service.

The KZT80.4mln project led by S MEDICAL LLP is able to produce up to 2 million masks a month. The plant is said to employ 30 people capable of making 80 thousand masks a day.

According to Director of S MEDICAL LLP Mazhit Maulenov, as part of the project, there are plans to manufacture disposable medical and surgical equipment.



