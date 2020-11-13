Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkestan region

    Turkestan region launches mask manufacturing plant

    13 November 2020, 11:20

    SAIRAM. KAZINFORM – A mask manufacturing plant able to produce 2 million masks a month has been launched in Sairam district, Turkestan region, Kazinform cites the regional communications service.

    The KZT80.4mln project led by S MEDICAL LLP is able to produce up to 2 million masks a month. The plant is said to employ 30 people capable of making 80 thousand masks a day.

    According to Director of S MEDICAL LLP Mazhit Maulenov, as part of the project, there are plans to manufacture disposable medical and surgical equipment.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Turkestan region COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Akmola region to develop mechanical engineering industry
    Cyclone Mocha largely destroyed temporary shelters in northern Myanmar, ASEAN finds
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events