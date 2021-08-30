Turkestan region is the only one to remain in low COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of August 29, 2021, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

Turkestan region is the only one to remain in the low COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 5,222 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s tally to 785, 149.



