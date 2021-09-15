Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Turkestan region is the only one in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’

    15 September 2021, 10:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau and Pavlodar regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, September 15, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

    East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions are staying in the ‘yellow zone’, while only Turkestan region remains ‘green’.

    As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 2,930 more coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s tally to 848,318.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II