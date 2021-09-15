Turkestan region is the only one in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau and Pavlodar regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, September 15, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions are staying in the ‘yellow zone’, while only Turkestan region remains ‘green’.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 2,930 more coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s tally to 848,318.



