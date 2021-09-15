Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Turkestan region is the only one in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
15 September 2021, 10:47
Turkestan region is the only one in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau and Pavlodar regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, September 15, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions are staying in the ‘yellow zone’, while only Turkestan region remains ‘green’.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 2,930 more coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s tally to 848,318.


Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali
15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali