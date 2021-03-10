Turkestan region inoculates teachers, police officers

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM- Some 10,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine have been delivered to Turkestan region to inoculate teachers and police officers, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration.

Kazakhstan rolled out the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus infection on February 1, 2021. To date, 5,636 people have already been inoculated in Turkestan region, including 435 teachers and 163 police officers.

8,600 doses of the vaccine are believed to be supplied in the middle of March. Those will be administrated to people aged 18-60. Healthcare workers, teachers and police officers are the first in line to get the shots of the anti-COVID vaccine.

The vaccination campaign is set to run until the end of 2021 in the region. 45-60% of the region’s population are expected to be vaccinated. 3 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Turkestan region in the past 24 hours. In total, the region has reported 4,334 COVID-19 cases. Of 4,334, 2,785 have been symptom-free.



