Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Turkestan region inoculates teachers, police officers

    10 March 2021, 15:57

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM- Some 10,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine have been delivered to Turkestan region to inoculate teachers and police officers, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration.

    Kazakhstan rolled out the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus infection on February 1, 2021. To date, 5,636 people have already been inoculated in Turkestan region, including 435 teachers and 163 police officers.

    8,600 doses of the vaccine are believed to be supplied in the middle of March. Those will be administrated to people aged 18-60. Healthcare workers, teachers and police officers are the first in line to get the shots of the anti-COVID vaccine.

    The vaccination campaign is set to run until the end of 2021 in the region. 45-60% of the region’s population are expected to be vaccinated. 3 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Turkestan region in the past 24 hours. In total, the region has reported 4,334 COVID-19 cases. Of 4,334, 2,785 have been symptom-free.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Turkestan region COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events