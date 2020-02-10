Go to the main site
    Turkestan region has highest birth rate

    10 February 2020, 15:59

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region has the highest birth rate and natural population increase indicators.

    55,845 children were born in the region last year, Kazinform learnt from the regional statistics department.

    As of January 1, 2020, the number of population in Turkestan region was estimated at 2,018,116 people, including 405,539 living in urban areas and 1,612,577 – in rural areas. Last year the region’s population increased by 36,369 or by 1.8%. Birth rate in the region remains high. On average, 1,000 girls were born per 1,069 boys.

    Meanwhile, the number of migrants moving to Turkestan region in 2019 was 55,385.

    66,665 people left the region.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Turkestan region
