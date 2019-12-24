Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

Turkestan region Governor, Italian investors debate promising projects

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 December 2019, 20:00
Turkestan region Governor, Italian investors debate promising projects

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Turkestan region Governor Umirzak Shukeyev met with heads of Italian companies to debate promising projects and prospects for the development of energy cooperation, the governor’s press service reports.

At the meeting with representatives of ArmWind, the ENI subsidiary, debated was the construction of the 50MW solar power plant in Otrar region. Its realization will start this year to complete in 2021.

photo

As stated there, Italy is one of the biggest trade partners of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan and Italy cooperate in the spheres of machine building, construction, agriculture. One of the priority directions of Turkestan region is the development of green energy. It creates good conditions for investors. Besides, it realizes the concept of the transition to the green economy.

Notably, the ENI subsidiary participates in the realization of three projects up to 150 MW. The company contributes to the de-carbonization of Kazakhstan’s economy. Since 1992 the ENI Corporation invested above USD 15 bln into Kazakhstan.

photo

photo

Environment   Energy   Green economy   Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events