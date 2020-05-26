Go to the main site
    Turkestan region extends quarantine until June 8

    26 May 2020, 12:57

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – A quarantine regime was extended in Turkestan region until June 8, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The resolution of the chief state sanitary doctor of Turkestan region Nurbek Nyshanov noted that quarantine and restrictive measures in the area have been extended until 00:00 June 8, 2020

    It is prohibited to hold sports and other public events. The authorities have also suspended the activities of religious sites and children's playgrounds at shopping centers, catering facilities, gyms, sports complexes, bathhouses, saunas and livestock markets.

    The resolution comes into force from the day of signing.

    It is worth noting that to date 332 cases of coronavirus infection are registered in Turkestan region.

    Alzhanova Raushan

