Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

Turkestan region extends quarantine until June 8

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
26 May 2020, 12:57
Turkestan region extends quarantine until June 8

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – A quarantine regime was extended in Turkestan region until June 8, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The resolution of the chief state sanitary doctor of Turkestan region Nurbek Nyshanov noted that quarantine and restrictive measures in the area have been extended until 00:00 June 8, 2020

It is prohibited to hold sports and other public events. The authorities have also suspended the activities of religious sites and children's playgrounds at shopping centers, catering facilities, gyms, sports complexes, bathhouses, saunas and livestock markets.

The resolution comes into force from the day of signing.

It is worth noting that to date 332 cases of coronavirus infection are registered in Turkestan region.


Coronavirus   Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year