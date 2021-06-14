Go to the main site
    Turkestan region country’s leader in terms of COVID-19 vaccination

    14 June 2021, 18:11

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Turkestan region is in the ‘green zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection. Currently the region has the highest number of those who got vaccinated against COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

    In the past couple of weeks the COVID-19 incidence has dropped 2fold from 440 to 225 cases. To date some 293,000 people have been vaccinated with the first component of the vaccine.

    Over 321,000 doses of vaccines have been delivered to Turkestan region since February 2021. 2,000 people have been inoculated with the first component of homegrown QazVac vaccine and the second dose has been administered to 879 people. In addition, 43 doses of HayatVax vaccine were supplied to the region in May. 185,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine and 752,000 doses of QazVac are expected to be delivered to the region as well.

    There are 128 vaccination centers functioning in the region. In addition, the region boasts 1,200 infectious and 300 quarantine facilities.

    In the past 24 hours, local laboratories have performed 2,300 PCR tests and some 800,000 PCR tests sine the start of the pandemic.

