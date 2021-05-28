Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Turkestan region and Croatia pledge to strengthen coop

    28 May 2021, 17:47

    TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM Turkestan region Governor Umirzak Shukeyev met with Refik Šabanović, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Croatia to Kazakhstan, to debate prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation, Kazinform reports.

    The parties also shared views on development of tourism, sport and agriculture, the regional administration’s press service reports.

    «Next year will mark the 30th anniversary since establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Kazakhstan is open to joint investment projects,» Shukeyev said.

    In his turn, the Ambassador noted prospects for cooperation between the two countries and realization of new projects in Turkestan region. He also stressed that Croatia is ready to share successful experience in tourism development.

    Following the meeting the Governor expressed readiness to render all-round support to Croatian companies and establish long-term cooperation.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Akimat Foreign policy Tourism Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    4 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
    5 Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry