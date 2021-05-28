Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkestan region and Croatia pledge to strengthen coop

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 May 2021, 17:47
TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM Turkestan region Governor Umirzak Shukeyev met with Refik Šabanović, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Croatia to Kazakhstan, to debate prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation, Kazinform reports.

The parties also shared views on development of tourism, sport and agriculture, the regional administration’s press service reports.

«Next year will mark the 30th anniversary since establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Kazakhstan is open to joint investment projects,» Shukeyev said.

photo

In his turn, the Ambassador noted prospects for cooperation between the two countries and realization of new projects in Turkestan region. He also stressed that Croatia is ready to share successful experience in tourism development.

Following the meeting the Governor expressed readiness to render all-round support to Croatian companies and establish long-term cooperation.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


