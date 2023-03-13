Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Ecology

    Turkestan lynxes caught on trail cameras

    13 March 2023, 15:35

    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM The Turkestan lynxes were caught on trail cameras in Sairam Ugam national park in the Turkistan region, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Forestry and Wild Animals Committee of the Kazakh Ecology Ministry.

    The Turkestan lynx is a subspecies of the Eurasian lynx inhabiting mostly the Central Asian region. It is also known as the Central Asian lynx, Tibetan lynx, or Himalayan lynx.

    The predator lives mostly in open woodlands, steppe, and rocky hills. In the Indian Himalayas, individuals were sighted at a height of 4,900 meters in Hemis National Park and at 4,800 meters on the Changtang Plateau in Ladakh.

    Lynx hunting has been prohibited since 1976.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Environment Turkestan region Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap