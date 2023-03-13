Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Ecology

Turkestan lynxes caught on trail cameras

13 March 2023, 15:35
Turkestan lynxes caught on trail cameras Photo: gov.kz

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM The Turkestan lynxes were caught on trail cameras in Sairam Ugam national park in the Turkistan region, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Forestry and Wild Animals Committee of the Kazakh Ecology Ministry.

The Turkestan lynx is a subspecies of the Eurasian lynx inhabiting mostly the Central Asian region. It is also known as the Central Asian lynx, Tibetan lynx, or Himalayan lynx.

The predator lives mostly in open woodlands, steppe, and rocky hills. In the Indian Himalayas, individuals were sighted at a height of 4,900 meters in Hemis National Park and at 4,800 meters on the Changtang Plateau in Ladakh.

Lynx hunting has been prohibited since 1976.

photo


Теги:
Read also
Yury Ilyin keeps his Minister of Emergencies post
New Energy Minister named in Kazakhstan
Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap

News