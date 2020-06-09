Turkestan International Airport to open till the end of year

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev surveyed the Turkestan International Airport construction site, the Governor’s press service reports.

The airport located 16 km away from Turkestan is being built up to the international standards. It is built by Turkey’s YDA Group. The airport will be put into operation by the year-end.

Currently, 102 units of equipment and more than 30 workers are working there. The total square of the airport is 900 ha. The terminal is exected to serve some 3 mln passengers a year. Notably, a special program to boost the region’s tourism potential was developed there. It is planned to attract up to 5 mln tourists by 2025.