Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

Turkestan International Airport to open till the end of year

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 June 2020, 16:16
Turkestan International Airport to open till the end of year

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev surveyed the Turkestan International Airport construction site, the Governor’s press service reports.

The airport located 16 km away from Turkestan is being built up to the international standards. It is built by Turkey’s YDA Group. The airport will be put into operation by the year-end.

Currently, 102 units of equipment and more than 30 workers are working there. The total square of the airport is 900 ha. The terminal is exected to serve some 3 mln passengers a year. Notably, a special program to boost the region’s tourism potential was developed there. It is planned to attract up to 5 mln tourists by 2025.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Tourism   Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims