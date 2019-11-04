Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkestan hosts Craftsman-2019 intl fair

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 November 2019, 19:57
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Turkestan hosts international craft fair, Kazinform correspondent reports. As many as 200 masters from Iran, India, Russia, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Kyrgyz Republic, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Bashkortostan and Yakutia are participating in it.

The Union of Craftsmen of Kazakhstan, Deshti Art Union, Kadam Oner Center, ABAD public legal entity of Azerbaijan, Alash Union of Craftsmen of Kyrgyzstan are expected to join the event as well.

The goal of the fair is to turn the city of Turkestan into one of the world-class centers of folk craft and to develop tourism.

The event will also offer workshops on creation of handicrafts made of ceramics, fur, iron, glass as well as carpet weaving master classes.

