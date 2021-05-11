Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkestan region

    Turkestan has never witnessed such revival in its centuries-old history – Nazarbayev

    11 May 2021, 20:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the course of 30 years of its Independence Kazakhstan has managed to build one more ambitious object – the city of Turkestan, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Throughout the years of independence we’ve built one more ambitious object – the city of Turkestan. Turkestan hasn’t witnessed such revival in its centuries-old history. It has turned into a brand new, unique, eastern city,» Elbasy said during the Tuesday press briefing in Turkestan.

    He noted that the architecture of the city boasts an ancient Turkic and modern touch at the same time.

    «This is going to be a unique place not only for Kazakhstan, but for everyone,» said Elbasy, adding that the city has changed dramatically.

    Earlier it was reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev had arrived in Turkestan to visit a number of social and cultural facilities there.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Turkestan region First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    3 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    4 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    5 President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov