Turkestan has never witnessed such revival in its centuries-old history – Nazarbayev

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 May 2021, 20:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the course of 30 years of its Independence Kazakhstan has managed to build one more ambitious object – the city of Turkestan, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Throughout the years of independence we’ve built one more ambitious object – the city of Turkestan. Turkestan hasn’t witnessed such revival in its centuries-old history. It has turned into a brand new, unique, eastern city,» Elbasy said during the Tuesday press briefing in Turkestan.

He noted that the architecture of the city boasts an ancient Turkic and modern touch at the same time.

«This is going to be a unique place not only for Kazakhstan, but for everyone,» said Elbasy, adding that the city has changed dramatically.

Earlier it was reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev had arrived in Turkestan to visit a number of social and cultural facilities there.


