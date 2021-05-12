Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Cultural Heritage

‘Turkestan’ by Bobby Jones and Jack Stern discovered at the US Congress Library archives

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 May 2021, 10:04
‘Turkestan’ by Bobby Jones and Jack Stern discovered at the US Congress Library archives

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM ‘Turkestan’, the Broadway song hit in 1919, was discovered at the US Congress Library archives as a result of the Farab Library scientific research, the Instagram account of the Elbasy’s press service reads.

The song was performed by American Quartet. Its lyric was written by Bobby Jones, music by Jack Stern. As different archival sources say the album could have been written in 1906 or 1919.

As earlier reported, on May 11 First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the Turkestan regional scientific library Farab. Elbasy got acquainted with the FabLab digital laboratory outcomes, surveyed the rare books and manuscripts hall. The library boasts more than 480,000 books. The three-storey library covers 2,600 sq m.


Culture   Interesting facts and stories  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped