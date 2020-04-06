Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkestan businesswoman donates KZT 25 million to fight coronavirus pandemic

Alzhanova Raushan
6 April 2020, 14:43
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - «Biz birgemiz!» campaign initiated by the Nur Otan Party was launched across the country, the press service of the Turkestan’s branch of the party informs.

The campaign is aimed at combating coronavirus, supporting needy citizens. The act of charity joins entrepreneurs, philanthropists and deputies of Maslikhats.

Thus, a well-known business lady, philanthropist Rashkul Ospanaliyeva, decided to support needy compatriots and donated KZT25 million. She donated the funds to the Turkestan corporate fund of social development.

The head of the Bereke-A corporation, Rashkul Ospanaliyeva, actively participates in charity events.


