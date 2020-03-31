Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkestan-based businessman donates 5M to fight COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
31 March 2020, 12:43
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani entrepreneur Nuraly Abish donated KZT 5 million to fight COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Nur Otan Party’s press service.

Abish who heads Borte Milka LLP based in Turkestan region channeled the money to a special fund instituted to fight coronavirus in the country.

Abish stressed that fight against coronavirus rests not only upon the shoulders of healthcare workers and police officers, but upon the entire society. He also urged Kazakhstanis to remain calm and united amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Abish, who happens to be a member of the Nur Otan Party, insisted there was no reason for panic.

Aside from the hefty donation to the fund, Abish also vowed to provide 100 local families with dairy products.


Coronavirus   Turkestan region    Business, companies  
