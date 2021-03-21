Go to the main site
    Turkestan airport launches 1st international flight

    21 March 2021, 13:15

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – The inaugural international flight has been launched from the airport in Turkestan city today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

    The first international regular flight linking the spiritual capital of Kazakhstan, Turkestan, and Turkey’s Istanbul was launched by the first domestic low-cost airline in Kazakhstan – Fly Arystan – founded at the instruction of Elbasy and the President of Kazakhstan.

    The Turkestan-Istanbul flights will be operated on A320 Airbus planes twice a week on Fridays and Sundays. Eventually, the flight will be operated on a daily basis. The cost of air tickets starts at 39,999 tenge.

    Currently, the airport in Turkestan operates domestic flights to Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Atyrau. In the second quarter of 2021, the airport is expected to start performing flights to Aktau, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kokshetau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Petropavlovsk, Taldykorgan, and Ust-Kamenogorsk with the frequency of 53 flights per week.

    There are plans to launch new flights from Turkestan to Novosibirsk (Russia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan) and other countries.

    All flights are performed in line with strict sanitary and epidemiological requirements.


