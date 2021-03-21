Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

Turkestan airport launches 1st international flight

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 March 2021, 13:15
Turkestan airport launches 1st international flight

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – The inaugural international flight has been launched from the airport in Turkestan city today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

The first international regular flight linking the spiritual capital of Kazakhstan, Turkestan, and Turkey’s Istanbul was launched by the first domestic low-cost airline in Kazakhstan – Fly Arystan – founded at the instruction of Elbasy and the President of Kazakhstan.

The Turkestan-Istanbul flights will be operated on A320 Airbus planes twice a week on Fridays and Sundays. Eventually, the flight will be operated on a daily basis. The cost of air tickets starts at 39,999 tenge.

Currently, the airport in Turkestan operates domestic flights to Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Atyrau. In the second quarter of 2021, the airport is expected to start performing flights to Aktau, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kokshetau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Petropavlovsk, Taldykorgan, and Ust-Kamenogorsk with the frequency of 53 flights per week.

There are plans to launch new flights from Turkestan to Novosibirsk (Russia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan) and other countries.

All flights are performed in line with strict sanitary and epidemiological requirements.

photo

photo

photo


Tourism   Kazakhstan and Turkey   Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims