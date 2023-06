Turin to host 2022 Eurovision Song Contest say sources

ROME. KAZINFORM - Turin will host the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, sources said on Friday, ANSA reports.

State broadcaster RAI will shortly announced that Turin has beaten off competition from Milan, Bologna, Rimini and Pesaro to host the event, the sources said.

The event is taking place in Italy thanks to Rome rock back Maneskin's sensational victory this year.