Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Turan ensemble to go on world tour

17 March 2023, 12:12
Turan ensemble to go on world tour Photo: Kazakhconcert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Soloists of the Kazakhconcert state concert organization named after Rosa Baglanova, the Turan ethnic and folklore ensemble, will go on the world tour to celebrate its 15th anniversary, Kazinform refers to the Kazakhconcert press service.

photo

They will tour first the U.S. At the invitation of the Kazakh Embassy in the U.S. the ensemble will perform between March 21-23 as part of the Nauryz celebrations at University of the District of Columbia's Theater of the Arts in Washington, as well as The George Washington University. Next Turan will tour European cities, in particular, Paris, Lyon, Geneva, Brussels, Zagreb, Ljubljana, Vienna, and Budapest.

The ensemble will also perform in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

The world tour is supported by the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry.

Turan is the ethnic and folklore band aimed at recreate original music art of the Kazakh people, sounds of the ancient, archaic instruments and find out new ways, forms of their reproduction, and the most ancient arts of traditional throat signing in modern rendering. The soloists play on 30 national music instruments.


Related news
Exhibition dated to 150th anniversary of Amangeldy Imanov unveils in Astana
Astana Opera: Stars are lit here
Astana Opera to hold a concert on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day
Теги:
Almaty   Culture   Kazakhstan  
Read also
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News