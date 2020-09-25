Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Tunnel blast injures 11 in northeastern Turkey

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
25 September 2020, 11:18
Tunnel blast injures 11 in northeastern Turkey

BAYBURT/ERZURUM. KAZINFORM - A blast injured at least 11 people Thursday in a highway tunnel construction site in northeastern Turkey, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to local authorities, initial findings showed that the explosion was caused by gas trapped in the tunnel under Mount Kop on the highway between the provinces of Erzurum and Bayburt connecting Eastern Anatolia to the Eastern Black Sea.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and health teams were deployed to the area and ambulances rushed the injured to nearby hospitals.

Bayburt governor Cuneyt Epcim told Anadolu Agency that no one was trapped inside the construction site.

«Some of the injured suffered burns on their bodies due to the explosion,» Epcim said.

He noted that according to initial reports, there were eight injured, though the number had increased following searches in the area, with non in critical condition.


Incidents    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty