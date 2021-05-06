‘Tumar’ National Television Awards underway in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The awarding ceremony of the ‘Tumar’ National Television Awards is currently underway at the KazMedia Center in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

40 finalists have been shortlisted for the ‘Tumar’ award this year. 250 creative works in ten categories, including 88 in the Kazakh language and 162 in the Russian language, have been submitted for the award.

The biggest number of works has been submitted under The Best Documentary category – 42. 40 people are vying for The Best TV Journalist Award and 38 – for The Best TV Host Award.

Winners will get a traditional Tumar statuette and a 1-million-tenge prize for their contribution to the development of Kazakhstani television.

The Tumar National Television Awards was instituted in 2017 at the initiative of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It was established to promote the development of television industry in Kazakhstan.