Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Tulipmania 2021 unique exhibition in Singapore to be dedicated to Kazakhstan

    20 January 2021, 22:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On January 18, 2021, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Singapore Arken Arystanov and Chief Executive Officer of Singapore's world-famous Gardens by the Bay Felix Loh signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate for the annual Tulipmania 2021 display.

    It is planned to hold a joint exhibition dedicated to the unique cultural heritage and natural beauty of Kazakhstan with the installation of a traditional Kazakh yurt and demonstration of various ethnographic artifacts, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    The event is planned for the fall of 2021.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Culture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    3 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August