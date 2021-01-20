Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Tulipmania 2021 unique exhibition in Singapore to be dedicated to Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
20 January 2021, 22:03
Tulipmania 2021 unique exhibition in Singapore to be dedicated to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On January 18, 2021, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Singapore Arken Arystanov and Chief Executive Officer of Singapore's world-famous Gardens by the Bay Felix Loh signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate for the annual Tulipmania 2021 display.

It is planned to hold a joint exhibition dedicated to the unique cultural heritage and natural beauty of Kazakhstan with the installation of a traditional Kazakh yurt and demonstration of various ethnographic artifacts, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The event is planned for the fall of 2021.

photo


Foreign policy    Culture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped