    Tuberculosis case on rise in N Kazakhstan region

    10 March 2023, 16:23

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region registered a 15.7% increase in TB incidence on the previous year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to doctors, the increase is attributable to better detection of the disease.

    The press service of the region’s health department said in a statement that over 210 people were diagnosed with TB in 2022, including 10 kids under 18.

    Last year, over 324 thousand people underwent medical checkup in the region, resulting in 181 people being diagnosed with tuberculosis. Mobile facilities allowed for 62.6 thousand more people being examined, with 32 active TB cases being detected in the region.

    Petropavlovsk city is to light up the building of the Local History Museum in red as part of the WHO’s Light Up the World in Red to End TB initiative marking the World Tuberculosis Day on March 24.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

