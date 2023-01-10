Tsunami alert after 7.9 magnitude quake in Indonesia

10 January 2023, 16:38

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Indonesia has issued a tsunami alert after a strong earthquake was registered in the Banda Sea on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The magnitude of the tremor was 7.9 and it originated at a depth of 131 kilometers (81 miles), according to an initial assessment from Indonesia’s meteorology agency BMKG.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude of 7.6 and a depth of 95 kilometers (59 miles), with its epicenter around 368 kilometers (229 miles) northeast of East Timor in the Banda Sea.

There have been no reports of damage or casualties yet.​​​​​​​

Photo: aa.com.tr












