Trump praises President Tokayev for rapid steps taken to combat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
23 June 2020, 17:13
Trump praises President Tokayev for rapid steps taken to combat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the United States of America Donald Trump sent a letter of congratulation to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of his first anniversary as President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

«Along with the American people, I wish you good fortune as you lead Kazakhstan to even greater peace, prosperity, and security in the years to come. I also want to praise the rapid steps you have taken to combat the spread of COVID-19. Our combined efforts will continue to be critical to ending the pandemic and building the post COVID-19 economic recovery,» the telegram says.

President Trump has also expressed his support for the reforms that have been undertaken in Kazakhstan, and reaffirmed his intention to further develop strategic partnership between the two countries.

«Your ambitious reform agenda aimed at political modernization is commendable. The United States supports your goal of improving public trust in government and strengthening protections of fundamental freedoms, which are the foundation of a prosperous and dynamic society. We stand ready to partner with you in these efforts, as part of our Enhanced Strategic Partnership,» the US President notes in his letter.

Donald Trump also wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev health, success, and continued prosperity.


