Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Trump nominates conservative Barrett as Supreme Court justice

    27 September 2020, 12:00

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated conservative federal appeals court judge Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court justice to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

    The nomination of Barrett, 48, comes after Trump has repeatedly questioned the integrity of the upcoming presidential election, saying all of the top court's nine seats should be filled before the election in case the court needs to rule on the legality of mail-in voting, Kyodo reports.

    Trump's choice would give conservatives six of the nine seats on the Supreme Court.

    «She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution,» Trump said at the White House as he announced the nomination.

    The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to confirm the nomination of Barrett, who would become Trump's third Supreme Court pick during his term.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Appointments, dismissals World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
    Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece
    FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
    15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously