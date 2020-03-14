Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Trump declares national emergency in U.S.

    14 March 2020, 10:14

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - President Donald Trump said Friday he was declaring a national emergency -- «two very big words» -- to free up $50 billion in federal resources to combat coronavirus even as he refused to take personal responsibility for administration failures early in the outbreak, CNN reports.

    The announcement was part of a raft of new measures Trump hopes can bring a roiling health crisis under control after a week of market seesaws and major disruptions to everyday life.

    As he sought to project an air of competence, Trump denied there were missteps that some health experts say have aggravated the crisis.

    «I don't take responsibility at all,» he said, insisting problems that led to slow test-kit distribution were the fault of previous administrations. «We were given a set of circumstances and we were given rules, regulations and specifications from a different time.»

    Speaking during an afternoon Rose Garden event, Trump gathered American retail executives to announce they were donating resources to institute drive-through testing at locations across the country, collected on a new online portal that will be available on Sunday evening.

    He said he was allowing his health secretary to waive certain regulations to provide more flexibility to doctors and hospitals responding to the outbreak.

    Trump also said he was waiving interest on student loans and purchasing more crude oil for the US strategic reserve to fill it «right to the top.»

    Full story


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    3 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    4 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    5 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes