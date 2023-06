Truck rams into bridge, driver in hospital in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – A truck driver ended up in a hospital after a road accident in Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the accident occurred on the Pavlodar-Kyzylorda motorway at 4:00 pm Nur-Sultan time on November 16. The Shacman Sx truck driver rammed into a bridge on the motorway and was hospitalized.

As a result of the accident, the bed of the truck was severely damaged.