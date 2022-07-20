Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Truck causes 4-car pile-up in Almaty

    20 July 2022 17:28

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A concrete mixer truck caused a four-car pile-up on Saina Street in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Almaty city’s police office stated that the driver of the HOWO truck driving westbound on Saina Street failed to stop safely behind the Lexus LX 470 at about 07:30 pm on July 19. The collision caused the Lexus car to be crashed into the Toyota Corolla, which hit the Toyota Camry. After the impact with the Corolla, the Camry entered the opposite side of the road to be crashed into another Toyota Camry vehicle.

    As a result of the accident, passengers of the Lexus car were taken to hospital.

    An investigation into the accident is ongoing, the police office of Almaty city said in a statement.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Almaty #Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    4 die in head-on crash in Mangistau rgn
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association