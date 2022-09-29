Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Tropical storm Noru triggers flooding in Laos

    29 September 2022, 14:20

    VIENTIANE. KAZINFORM Typhoon Noru, which has weakened and been downgraded to a tropical storm, has made landfall in Laos and caused flooding in southern Laos' Attapeu province.

    The weather bureau of Laos warned on Wednesday that there would be more heavy rains and flooding in other areas, Xinhua reports.

    According to a report by the Lao National Radio, a large number of people had been affected by the storm and some 300 houses were believed to have been inundated in Sanxay district in Attapeu province, some 560 km southeast of the Lao capital Vientiane, but full reports on the situation were still being compiled.

    Noru reached Laos on Wednesday and local authorities were trying to assist those whose homes had been flooded.

    At least 2,000 people had taken refuge in shelters and had moved away from the swollen rivers, said the report.

    Flooding had also destroyed fishponds and damaged irrigation systems, schools, power lines, healthcare facilities, roads and other infrastructure.

    Local authorities were continuing to collect information about the extent of the damage.

    According to the report, the Ministry of National Defense had mobilized about 40,000 soldiers with vehicles and boats to assist with rescue and relief operations if necessary.

    The Lao authorities urged all dams around the country to closely monitor the situation and prepare an emergency plan, especially for those whose reservoirs are nearly full.

    Heavy rainfall in Laos in August triggered floods that damaged houses and infrastructure and inundated hundreds of hectares of farmland in many provinces and the capital Vientiane.

    Photo: pattayapeople.ru

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
    Popular
    1 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    2 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    3 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
    5 Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis