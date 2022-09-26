Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Tropical Storm Ian to become major hurricane: U.S. forecaster

    26 September 2022, 15:44

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Tropical Storm Ian is expected to be a major hurricane in the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the middle of this week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

    There is a risk of dangerous storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of this week, according to an NHC update, Xinhua reports.

    The forecaster urged residents in Florida to ensure that they have a hurricane plan in place.

    Tropical Storm Ian was located about 700 km southeast of the western tip of Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 95 km per hour, on Sunday afternoon.

    Hurricanes rated Category 3 and higher are known as major hurricanes that can cause devastating to catastrophic wind damage and significant loss of life simply due to the strength of their winds.

    U.S. President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for Florida on Saturday as Ian was intensifying in the Caribbean.

    The storm system comes a week after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, bringing heavy rainfall and flash flooding to the U.S. territory while cutting power to the entire islands.

    There are more than 600,000 customers still out of power in Puerto Rico, as of Sunday night, according to an online tracker.


    Photo: chinareporter.news
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Brazil oil output tops 4 mi barrels a day in September
    U.S. CDC concerned for new Omicron subvariants
    Egypt to host 24th meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum
    Dubai to host World Hospital Congress 2022 in November
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
    5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products