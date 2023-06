ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 22-year-old Ayangul Sabitova gave birth to triplets in Atyrau perinatal centre, Kazinform reports.

The young mother had a caesarian section on the 34th week of her pregnancy. Triplet boys were born on the eve of Family Day. Two of them are weighing now 1,800 grams and the third is 2,200 grams.

Over the past 8 months, 11,333 babies were born in the region, including 114 twins.