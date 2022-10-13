Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Trilateral meeting of Kyrgyz, Russian and Tajik presidents to be held in Astana
13 October 2022, 08:10

Trilateral meeting of Kyrgyz, Russian and Tajik presidents to be held in Astana

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM On October 13, Astana will host a trilateral meeting of the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Russia Vladimir Putin and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, press secretary of the Kyrgyz President Erbol Sultanbaev told, according to KABAR.

The meeting will discuss the existing problematic issues on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border.

The joint meeting was organized on the initiative of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who expressed his readiness to assist in resolving border issues between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.


Photo: kabar.kg

