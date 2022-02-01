Go to the main site
    Trials of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine for children aged 6-11 to begin in February

    1 February 2022, 18:18

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Trials of a Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine for children aged between 6 and 11 years will begin in 18-20 days, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya Center that developed the Sputnik V vaccine, has told the Rossiya-24 TV channel, TASS reports.

    «We received a permission for clinical trials in the age group of 6-11 years. As early as today, we received necessary funding, allowing us to announce the selection of an organization that would directly contact with medical centers, select children for trials and carry out all research related to clinical trials. In practice, the research will begin in 18-20 days,» he said.

    Earlier, the Russian government allocated more than 305.5 million rubles (almost $4 million at the current exchange rate) for the Gamaleya Center to test an anti-coronavirus vaccine for children aged 6-11 years. A total of 1,100 volunteers of this age group are expected to take part in the trials.

    On November 24, 2021, the Russian Health Ministry authorized the Sputnik M COVID-19 vaccine for young people aged from 12 to 17, consisting of two components. Vaccination of children under the age of 15 requires parental consent, while young people aged over 15 can decide for themselves.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

