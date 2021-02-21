Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Trials confirm 90% COVID-19 protection of Iranian vaccines

    21 February 2021, 14:18

    TEHRAN. KAZINORM Iranian vaccines provide 90% COVID-19 protection, according to stage-by-stage trials conducted by Barekat Foundation, official in charge of manufacturing Iran Barekat vaccines said on Sunday.

    Mohammad Reza Salehi told IRNA that the results of immunogenicity tests on about 35 volunteers show that the vaccine has had a higher immunogenicity protection.

    Results show that 90% of those who have received the second dose have shown immunogenicity after two weeks, he added, IRNA reports.

    He noted that injection of the second dose on 56 volunteers has been carried out.

    Earlier, Head of the Executive Office of Imam Khomeini Directives Mohammad Mokhber said the first Iran-made COVID vaccine COV-Iran Barekat – is predicted to be available by late April.

    The first injection of the 1st phase of the COVID-19 vaccine human trial produced by Imam Khomeini's Order Executive Office was done on December 29, 2020.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News Iran Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    3 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    4 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    5 Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana