Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Trials confirm 90% COVID-19 protection of Iranian vaccines

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
21 February 2021, 14:18
Trials confirm 90% COVID-19 protection of Iranian vaccines

TEHRAN. KAZINORM Iranian vaccines provide 90% COVID-19 protection, according to stage-by-stage trials conducted by Barekat Foundation, official in charge of manufacturing Iran Barekat vaccines said on Sunday.

Mohammad Reza Salehi told IRNA that the results of immunogenicity tests on about 35 volunteers show that the vaccine has had a higher immunogenicity protection.

Results show that 90% of those who have received the second dose have shown immunogenicity after two weeks, he added, IRNA reports.

He noted that injection of the second dose on 56 volunteers has been carried out.

Earlier, Head of the Executive Office of Imam Khomeini Directives Mohammad Mokhber said the first Iran-made COVID vaccine COV-Iran Barekat – is predicted to be available by late April.

The first injection of the 1st phase of the COVID-19 vaccine human trial produced by Imam Khomeini's Order Executive Office was done on December 29, 2020.


Coronavirus   World News   Iran   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea