Tree Day: project helps to reforest a 100% Brazilian biome

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - To mark the Day of the Tree, celebrated this Wednesday(21), the Caatinga Association launches the Restaura Caatinga project, with the objective of spreading technical knowledge, training seed collectors and restoring forests in degraded ecosystems. The date was instituted in order to raise awareness and help Brazilians to reflect on the importance of forests for living beings, Agencia Brasil reports.

The idea, according to the association, is to «align innovative forest restoration techniques, personnel training and promotion of the seed network for the protection of the biome». Among the planned activities is the restoration of the forest around the Private Natural Heritage Reserve (RPPN) Neném Barros, located in the municipality of Crateús (Ceará).

«The action will benefit 20 hectares around the area, contributing to the recomposition of a degraded region and further protecting the Private Natural Heritage Reserve (RPPN),» explains Associação Caatinga's general coordinator, Daniel Fernandes.

«All of this increases the supply of ecosystem services generated from the standing forest, such as carbon stock and removal and water security,» he added, while informing that Restaura Caatinga contemplates four of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established by the United Nations (UN): SDG 4 (Quality education); 11 (Sustainable cities and communities); 13 (Action against global climate change); and 15 (Life on land).

According to the association, the project is also aligned with the UN Decade of Ecosystems Recovery (2021-2030).

The project is divided into two more activities, besides the restoration of 20 hectares of caatinga ecosystems in RPPN Neném Barros: a course on the ecological restoration of the Caatinga, in online format, «for actors involved in the biome's recovery chain» and the consolidation of the Serra das Almas Natural Reserve, located between the municipalities of Crateús (CE) and Buriti dos Montes (PI), as a training point for seed collectors.



