Treacherous weather expected in Kazakhstan this weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is predicted in most of Kazakhstan in three coming days, Kazhydromet reports.

According to the national weather agency, most of the country should brace for treacherous weather with snowfall on December 3-5. Only the west of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind with blizzard will pound the northwest, north, east and center of the country, whereas fog will blanket southern and southeastern Kazakhstan.

The lowest temperatures of -20, -30°C and -25, -34°C will be observed in northern and eastern Kazakhstan, respectively.



